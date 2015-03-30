Photos from the UK’s Biggest Gay Porn Awards

Last week the cream of the UK’s gay porn industry descended on Soho. Producers, directors and some of the heaviest hung actors in the country were decanted out of limos at the Shadow Lounge for the 2015 Prowler Porn Awards, there to receive such accolades as Best British Twink, Best Daddy, Best Bottom and Hottest British Porn Star.

Welcomed by Sister Jacqui of the Sister of Perpetual Indulgence, and a seven foot transexual called Heather Fetish, industry icons spilling out onto the pavement in a haze of tuxedos, tans and incredibly pungent cologne included gay porn veteran Ashley Ryder, Mr Leather UK 2015 (AKA Greg Robinson) and newbies like Alex Silver, who later walked off with the trophy for Best British Twink.

Mr Leather UK 2015

Watching everyone arrive, it felt a bit like I’d been transported into a Brett Easton Ellis novel, the diamond-sharp cheekbones and coke-fuelled fabulousness brightening up the gloomy Thursday evening.

Along with all the male fans crowding around outside there were a fair number of straight girls in the queue who were just as excited to see Sam Barclay and JP Dubois walk off with the Best On Screen Couple award as the guys.

SmackyGirl

One of these was SmackyGirl, Norwegian gay porn obsessive and blogger, who was covering the event for her site. Another was Sarah and her group of mates up from Hastings for the night.

I asked if they were all massive gay porn fans.

“No, we’re mates with Mickey North. And we love the Cocky Boys,” they said. “Oh my god! Excuse me – Paddy O’Brian’s here!”

Sarah and her mates

At the bar inside I got chatting to Mouse, a performance artist who’s currently got a residency at The Box. A veteran of the trade, she has played Torture Garden, The Sex Maniacs Ball and The Erotic Awards. One of her recent shows climaxed with her pulling a 22-foot flag emblazoned with the words “I Love Drum and Bass, Give It To Me” out of her vagina.

What will her act at The Box tonight consist of?

“I’m on for three minutes. I drink soup with my vagina.”

Cool. How did she first discover she had a talent for this stuff?

“I have a really strong vagina.”

After the show had wrapped up I bumped into Alex Silver and asked him how it feels to have bagged the Best British Twink award.

“It’s good. And bad. I’m getting too old to be a twink now,” he sighed.

How old are you?

“Nearly 20.”

Ancient. And what are your plans for the future?

“I want to go more international. And I want to get into directing. I’ve set up a studio in my apartment. Fans get to come and do scenes with me there.”

Darius Ferdynand arriving at the event

With Best International Porn Star going to Lucas Ridgestone, Darius Ferdynand picking up Best British Bottom and Best Fetish Film going to Young Bastards Used and Abused, it was a night of worthy winners.

By midnight the show was over and many people were leaving, with Mouse and Ashley Ryder heading to The Box and several limos full of gay porn stars heading back to party at their hotel.

“There’s loads of us staying there,” said Alex. “We’re gonna party hard.”

@johnlucas_esq / @Jake_Photo

See more photos from the night below: