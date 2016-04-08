Listen to PJ Harvey’s Brand New Track “The Orange Monkey”

Image via Wikimedia

PJ Harvey’s eleventh studio album The Hope Six Demolition Project, her first after a five-year break, will finally land in our lives and speakers for good next week (April 15). But before that happens, you can listen to her latest musical offering “The Orange Monkey”, a track she premiered on Beats 1 last night.

The track itself is rich, immersive, and full of choral depths, with Harvey’s voice spread over a hypnotic, monotone guitar riff and rumbling drums. “When I’m writing a song I visual the entire scene,” Harvey has previously explained. “I can see the colours, I can tell the time of day, I can sense the mood, I can see the light changing, the shadows moving, everything in that picture.”

Listen below: