Pornhub Are Now Offering College Scholarships



Image from the Pornhub website.

To celebrate the launch of Pornhub’s new charitable branch, “Pornhub Cares”, the site is offering a $25,000 college scholarship to one lucky American student. This follows many other charitable efforts by Pornhub, like the time they donated $75,000 to a breast cancer charity for their “Save the Boobs” campaign.

In order to apply, applicants must be 18 years or older, have at least a 3.2 GPA (which refers to the average result of grades achieved) and submit an essay answering the question: “How do you strive to make others happy?” We all know how Pornhub makes people happy, but it’s anyone’s guess what these kids will answer. Applicants must also include a five-minute video elaborating on the good work that they do.

Videos by VICE

Pornhub Vice President Corey Price told CNBC that: “We will not seriously consider anyone if they include explicit material in the video. I want to make that abundantly clear.” These videos aren’t meant to be “audition tapes”, per say, but an honest representation of the kind-hearted things students have done for others.

As most of Pornhub’s viewers are aged 18-25, Pornhub want to give back to it’s younger customers. Price continued: “The Pornhub Cares Scholarship aligns with our trajectory here at Pornhub, which is firmly set on providing happiness and opportunity through the worldwide community we have established. It’s about giving back and providing our fans with life changing experiences and opportunities.”