Practice Your Footwork with Towkio, Chance the Rapper, and The Era in the Video for “Clean Up”

Chicago is known for its ebullient musical collective Save Money—the one that, you know, includes Chance the Rapper, Vic Mensa, Towkio, Joey Purp, Kami, etc.—but the city is also known for its vibrant footwork culture. Dancers move their feet at absurd speeds and perform acrobatic acts, the tracks bounce along at a machine gun patter, and regular people break their ankles trying to keep up. Bottom line is, footwork is cool. So cool, in fact, that our pals over at Thump made a documentary about it, focusing on the dance crew The Era, who you can see joining forces with Save Money riiiiiiiiight about… now.

That’s right: One of the other great things about Chicago is that its various artistic threads all interweave, so it should come as no surprise that some of its more popping rappers also happen to slay the dancefloor. But don’t take our word for it: Watch Towkio and his pals, including Chance the Rapper and members of The Era, bust a few moves in the video for “Clean Up,” which also features Chance and is off of Towkio’s fantastic mixtape .Wav Theory, and maybe you’ll learn a thing or two to show your friends. The video, directed by [LL], is simple, smooth, clean, and fun as hell.

