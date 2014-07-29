PREMIERE: alt-J – “Story 4: Sleeplessly Embracing” (a remix by clipping.)

Hearing “Hunger Of The Pine”, from their upcoming second album This Is All Yours, we were immediately reassured that the phenomenal success of alt-J’s debut didn’t leave them loafing. Since then, their sound has evolved, incorporating bruised instrumentation and overcast lyrics about the hunger pangs of pining for someone – which is why a remix by clipping. made perfect sense. Their lithe, fractured hip-hop is filled with corrugated crunches and rusted edges that make you worry you’ll need inner ear tetanus jabs. The LA trio have impressive credentials; specialising in sound design for film and theatre, musique concrète, as well as one member currently working on a performance studies pHD. This goes some way to explain why the track works so well, building on the monumental peaks of the original in order to create a cinematic narrative orbiting around the shadowy refrain of “sleeplessly embracing”.