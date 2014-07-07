PREMIERE: Bloody Knees – “Daydream”

I never really enjoy waking up; my dream-world consists of gallivanting around on the back of a dolphin with Rashida Jones on our way to Disneyland and I wake up to the crushing disappointment that I won’t be able to afford a holiday ever again.

I get out of bed, pull the nearest plain white t-shirt over my head, put my headphones on, walk into work, and don’t talk to anyone for about three hours. This is the time of day when I want to listen to bands like Bloody Knees – music that’s so loud, brash, and gritty it sends me into another dream-like-state; one where nothing else matters but the repeat button and turning the volume up full.

“Daydream” – which is premiering in full below – is a fitting name for the band’s next single. Recorded with Rory Attwell and James Napier Stuart, “Daydream” is taken from the band’s upcoming EP Stitches – the four piece’s debut release with Dog Knights Productions, who are slowly becoming the shining light in the UK’s recent bleeding guitar resurgence. Take a listen below.

Upcoming live dates (* w/ Cerebral Ballzy):

Sat 12 Jul – London, The KPH

Tue 05 Aug – Norwich, Epic Studio 3*

Wed 06 Aug – Milton Keynes, Crauford Arms*

Thur 07 Aug – Bedford, Esquires*

Thur 14 Aug – London, The Monarch