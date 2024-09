It’s those wasted moments, memories that aren’t quite tangible enough to reach, that Bristol via London based band BOA tackle on their debut single “Holier”. It will instantly transport you to a place of longing “where everyone and everything was perfect”, the group tell Noisey over email. Signed to London based label Hand In Hive – who have put out records by Alma Este – it looks like these lot could became your go to band for new soothing and hush vibes. Listen below: