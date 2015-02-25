Premiere: Cairobi – “Perfect Strangers”

Multi-national band Cairobi probably have more frequent flier miles than the accumalative total of my entire Facebook feed. Hailing from Austria, Italy, France, Mexico and France, it’s hard to imagine how they all met. Was it at international school? In a departure lounge? One of those awkward exchange trips in Year 9 that usually ends in misery and a strong distate for world food? Whatever it was, the injection of different cultures has resulted in a pop track that demands global attention.

The track in question is called “Perfect Strangers” and we’re premiering it above. It’s taken from their debut EP Distant Fire, which dropped earlier this week and has a beautiful video that’ll make you wonder why you spend all year sitting behind a desk rather than climbing mountains and swimming in distant coves.

Videos by VICE

Cairobi will debut their new material at The Stillery in London on March 4th. Find stuff out about that on their Facebook.