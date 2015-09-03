Premiere: Dolce – “Gröna Höjder”

The Swedish dream pop duo Dolce has distilled their spacey sound to its most basic components in their newest single, “Gröna Höjder”. This barely two minute long Sunday delight is the latest single and title track off of Dolce’s debut EP, which still has that fresh new-EP smell, as it only just dropped on August 31st on the Swedish-based label Nomethod.



The somberly tender vocals of Anna Levander float dreamily over the top of the gentle and effortless piano lain down by her counterpart Leopold Nilsson, making their front yard carrousel ride seem all the more other-worldly. So center yourself, put on this little slice of harmony and let yourself drift off and soar away to the green heights with Dolce.