PREMIERE: Little Simz – “Enter The Void”

We’ve loved Little Simz for a long time, probably since we heard her reworking Drake’s “Look What You’ve Done” to talk about bunking off school in year 11. We hung out with her earlier this year to chat about her Jay Z co-sign and getting in the studio with Dizzee. Her talent is undeniable, as heard on her flow on last month’s Mandarin Oranges, but it’s always felt like Simz needed that crossover track. “Enter The Void” has to be that, a claustrophobic bass-driven beat courtesy of Balistiq drives Simz’s crushing tale of everything fucking up.

Little Simz’s debut EP, E.D.G.E, is set for release in mid-June.

There’s going to be a free entry E.D.G.E. launch party on June 18th. More info here.

She will also support the EP release with a global tour . Full dates and info to be released soon.

