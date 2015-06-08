Premiere: Louis Rustum – “Feelings in the Air”

Ah, feelings. Inconvenient little buggers, aren’t they? Inexplicably convincing you it’s perfectly sane to do things no rational human being should ever, ever do—things like getting a mermaid tattooed on your lower abdomen, or texting some poor boy it was VERY RUDE of him to be talking to Hanne like that right in front of you, and does he have no self respect, does he think you’re just some HARLOT who is going to put up with that behaviour – Hanne has her eyebrow pierced for God’s sakes, HER EYEBROW… etc etc.

However, Louis goes beyond the trifling unraveling of one’s innards offered by say, Bee Gee’s “Emotion,” on his latest track “Feelings in the Air.” Specifically, the Hukaos-produced song is a smooth and steamy track where Louis is dissecting one of those relationships. It’s catchy as hell, and the tune will surely become the go-to breakup song for an entire generation of silver screen dazed younglings. And yes, Louis, we’ve all been there, so it’s nice to know you’ve taken a dip in the proverbial sewer we call love and relationships, too. At least you make it nice to listen to.



Catch Louis Rustum at Roskilde Festival, and keep an eye out for his upcoming EP “No Curtains,” to be released in Autumn 2015.