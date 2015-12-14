Let Melik Convince You He’s Amazing in His Debut Track, “Oh Lord”

We don’t know much about Melik yet, except that he’s 20 years old and lives in Stockholm. However, that’s precisely what makes his swagger all the more notable in his debut track, “Oh Lord”. For an unknown rapper, he’s pretty damn loud about his confidence.

In “Oh Lord”, Melik tells us he smokes a lot of weed in the basement, he’s keeping it real while they be faking, and that basically he’s amazing all around. Usually, this kind of talk would be pretty exhausting, but luckily for Melik, the song is catchy enough that we embrace his attempts to convince us he’s the shit. Produced by Wes (André Wessely), who also put together Melik’s upcoming EP, the track is rooted in the addictive, rowdy type of production characteristic of rap hits blasting at clubs all over town. His rapping style helps with keeping the obnoxiousness to a minimum, too: Melik sounds his age, but projects a subtle kind of warmth that makes you think of The Weeknd.

Videos by VICE

The video’s reasonably understated in a nice way, too: it’s just three minutes of Melik jumping around against a white background, his face largely in the shadows—except for the bright glow of his gold teeth, that is. To sum it up, Melik’s debut is a solid, club-ready rap track—and gives us hope he’ll soon be able to prove that yes, he really is amazing.