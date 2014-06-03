PREMIERE: Parakeet – Pink Noise

Parakeet are a band fronted by Mariko Doi (YUCK) and James Llewellyn Thomas (The History of Apple Pie). They’ve toured with DIIV around Europe, as well as supporting fellow indie screwball Wavves and seasoned rockers The Walkmen. As you can probably guess from their previous projects, these guys are more than partial to a bit of melodic grunge.

We’ve got new track “Pink Noise” for you to listen to, which is taken from a forthcoming EP of the same name. It’s coming out on limited pink cassette (naturally) via Marshall Teller Records this June. Pretty damn dreamy.

Pre-order Pink Noise here