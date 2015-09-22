PREMIERE: Fuzz Out in Space with Polyon’s New Song “Blue”

Photo by Alex Schelldorf

Polyon is a rock band from Washington D.C. that have a huge love for writing spacy and fuzzy rock music. The band’s new EP Blue is chock full of exactly what you want from finely crafted, grungey tunes. Today the band is premiering the title track “Blue,” which serves as a perfect introduction to what the band’s sound is all about. They take their cues from fuzzy bands of the past, but distill their best elements into something undeniably catchy and fun. Throughout the song, the textures and tones on the guitar match up with the wavy reverb on the vocals succinctly. Listening to the song puts you in the place of the tiny astroman on the cover, bouncing through moon mountains, presumably watching the great world spin. Maybe one day you can listen to Polyon on the moon, but until then you should listen to “Blue” below, and look out for when the EP comes out on Funny/Not Funny Records.