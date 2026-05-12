Saosin Just Announced a Self-Titled 20th Anniversary Tour

Saosin has just announced a 2026 in celebration of the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut LP.
The tour, billed as “Celebrating 20 Years of Self-Titled & More,” will see the long-running post-hardcore outfit headlining theaters across the states this fall. The Saosin Self-Titled 20th anniversary tour kicks off October 23 with a hometown show in Anaheim, California at the House of Blues. Subsequent stops include Albuquerque, Dallas, New Orleans, Orlando, Nashville, New York, Chicago, Denver, Portland, and Los Angeles. The final stop will be November 28 in San Diego.
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Silent Planet, Like Moths to Flames, and Save Us will be in support at select dates. View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.
The tour comes after a busy summer full of festival appearances for the recently-reformed band, including Warped Tour, Aftershock, and Four Chord Music Festival. See all Saosin tour dates and find out how to get tickets below.
Saosin Self-titled 20th ANniversary tour 2026: How to Get Tickets
Tickets to Saosin’s Self-Titled 20th anniversary tour will first be available via a Ticketmaster presale that’s already live. A Live Nation presale will follow, starting Wednesday, May 13. Sign up here. General onsale will begin Friday, May 15 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.
You can also find Saosin tickets, including their already-announced festival appearances, on StubHub. StubHub purchases are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Saosin 2026 Tour Dates
05/23 – Hatfield, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival
05/24 – Leeds, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival
09/12-13 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Vans Warped Tour
09/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Four Chord Music Festival
10/03 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
10/23 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
10/24 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee
10/25 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
10/27 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center
10/28 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
10/29 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
10/30 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
10/31 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
11/01 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
11/03 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
11/04 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
11/06 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
11/07 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
11/08 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
11/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl
11/11 – Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore Hall
11/13 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
11/14 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic
11/15 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
11/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II
11/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
11/20 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
11/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
11/22 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
11/24 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
11/25 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
11/28 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
1/22-26 – Miami, FL @ Emo’s Not Dead Cruise