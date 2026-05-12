Saosin Just Announced a Self-Titled 20th Anniversary Tour

Saosin has just announced a 2026 in celebration of the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut LP.

The tour, billed as “Celebrating 20 Years of Self-Titled & More,” will see the long-running post-hardcore outfit headlining theaters across the states this fall. The Saosin Self-Titled 20th anniversary tour kicks off October 23 with a hometown show in Anaheim, California at the House of Blues. Subsequent stops include Albuquerque, Dallas, New Orleans, Orlando, Nashville, New York, Chicago, Denver, Portland, and Los Angeles. The final stop will be November 28 in San Diego.

Videos by VICE

Silent Planet, Like Moths to Flames, and Save Us will be in support at select dates. View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.

The tour comes after a busy summer full of festival appearances for the recently-reformed band, including Warped Tour, Aftershock, and Four Chord Music Festival. See all Saosin tour dates and find out how to get tickets below.

Saosin Self-titled 20th ANniversary tour 2026: How to Get Tickets

Tickets to Saosin’s Self-Titled 20th anniversary tour will first be available via a Ticketmaster presale that’s already live. A Live Nation presale will follow, starting Wednesday, May 13. Sign up here. General onsale will begin Friday, May 15 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also find Saosin tickets, including their already-announced festival appearances, on StubHub. StubHub purchases are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

05/23 – Hatfield, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival

05/24 – Leeds, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival

09/12-13 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Vans Warped Tour

09/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Four Chord Music Festival

10/03 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/23 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

10/24 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

10/25 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

10/27 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

10/28 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

10/29 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

10/30 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

10/31 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

11/01 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

11/03 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

11/04 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

11/06 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

11/07 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

11/08 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

11/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl

11/11 – Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore Hall

11/13 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

11/14 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

11/15 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

11/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II

11/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

11/20 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

11/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

11/22 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

11/24 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

11/25 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

11/28 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

1/22-26 – Miami, FL @ Emo’s Not Dead Cruise