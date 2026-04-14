Formative 2000s Rock Band Returns After Decade-Long Hiatus, but US Fans Shouldn’t Get Too Excited Just Yet

All the former scene kids now working their conformist office jobs got the best news today, April 14, 2026. After ten years, post-hardcore icons Saosin are returning with new music. Founding guitarist Beau Burchell mentioned the band’s future projects during a 2024 interview, but Saosin’s official return wasn’t actually confirmed at the time.

Now, the band has dropped their first stand-alone single since 2016, when their last album, Along the Shadow, was released. The album Live from the Garden Amphitheater was released in 2024, but they haven’t dropped any studio work in a decade. The single, “Starting Over Again”, changes that.

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Saosin acknowledged the long stretch of time in a statement, but said that “[‘Starting Over Again’] came from the fans calling for it and us realizing the timing finally felt right.”

During past live shows, the band performed with both of its lead vocalists, Anthony Green and Cove Reber. Green was the founding vocalist in 2003, but left shortly after to form Circa Survive. Reber replaced him in 2004, serving as lead vocalist until 2010, and Green returned in 2014 before leaving again in 2023. That year, Reber returned to Saosin’s live lineup and officially re-joined the band in 2024. He provided vocals on “Starting Over Again”.

Saosin Returns After 10 Years, Says ‘Everything Just Clicked’

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Saosin began in 2003, formed by Beau Burchell, Chris Sorenson, Justin Shekoski, and Anthony Green. Even amid lineup changes, they remained a formative presence in the post-hardcore and emo scenes throughout the 2000s.

Green has since continued to helm Circa Survive, who are also returning to live shows after a hiatus. Meanwhile, the current Saosin lineup consists of Burchell, Sorenson, Reber, Alex Rodriguez, who also joined in 2004, and Phil Sgrosso, who joined in 2016.

“The chemistry in this lineup is undeniable, and everything just clicked,” the band continued. “This song is exactly what the title says. A reset, but with more clarity, more urgency, and way more fire behind it. It feels like the start of something big for us, not a throwback, but a step forward.”

Saosin is also going on the road in 2026 and into 2027, sticking to mostly international dates. From April 18 to 28, they’re traveling around Australia and New Zealand, before playing Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines from May 1 to 7. They’re also hitting Slam Dunk Festival in the U.K. on May 23 and 24.

On September 12 and 13, they’re playing Vans Warped Tour in Mexico City. Unfortunately for U.S. fans, their only stateside date is Aftershock Festival on October 3 in Sacramento. They’ll be in Miami on January 22, 2027, but only long enough to embark on the E.N.D. Cruise. That goes until January 26, when Saosin will join Mayday Parade, Yellowcard, Hawthorne Heights, Dance Gavin Dance, and more.