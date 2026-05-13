Daily Horoscope: May 13, 2026

The Moon is busy today, in conjunction with both Neptune and Saturn in Aries before sextiling Pluto retrograde — which means the day has a push-pull quality that most people are going to feel in their chest before they can name it. Emotions and obligations are sitting unusually close together right now, stargazer, and Mercury in sextile to Jupiter is giving everyone just enough eloquence to actually say something useful about it. Mars and Eris, conjunct in Aries, are still in the background, keeping the pressure on anything unfinished. Today is a good day to stop filing things under “later.” Later has a way of showing up anyway.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars and Eris are still conjunct in your sign, which means the part of you that absolutely refuses to apologize for taking up space is still very much in charge. That’s not a problem, Aries — until it is. Check in today on whether you’re being bold or just being stubborn. Not every win needs to be witnessed to count.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You have a very specific idea of how things should look, feel, and go — and lately life has been refusing to cooperate with that vision. Venus in Gemini keeps throwing variables at you that you didn’t ask for. Here’s the thing, Taurus: your standards aren’t the problem. Your grip on the outcome might be. Loosen it just a little.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You know a little about everything and a lot about convincing people that’s enough. Today Mercury is in sextile to Jupiter, which is actually backing you up for once, sharpening your knack for connecting dots into something that could really go somewhere. A conversation today surprises you, Gemini. Follow it past the point where you’d normally change the subject. Stay in it.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The Moon is conjunct both Neptune and Saturn in Aries today, which is basically your dreams and your obligations sitting down for an uncomfortable dinner together. Pluto retrograde sextiling the Moon is the one quietly keeping things from going off the rails. You’ve been carrying a version of your life that no longer fits, Cancer. Today makes that impossible to ignore.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You give a lot — your time, your warmth, your full attention — and not always to the people who have earned it. The Sun conjunct Ceres in Taurus is turning the focus today toward who and what you’re actually nourishing in your life. Take stock, Leo. Some of the places you’ve been pouring into aren’t filling anything back up. Adjust accordingly.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’ve been sitting on an idea that’s better than you’re giving it credit for. Mercury sextiling Jupiter today is the cosmic green light you’ve been waiting for, but probably didn’t notice because you were too busy poking holes in your own plan. Trust the work you’ve already put in, Virgo. Not everything needs another round of edits before it’s ready.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You have excellent taste in everything except how you talk to yourself when nobody’s watching. Venus in Gemini has been keeping things light and social, but today, something more personal is asking for your attention, Libra. The relationship most overdue for some care right now isn’t the complicated one. It’s the one you have with yourself.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You’ve been in the middle of a slow, uncomfortable transformation and pretending you’re fine with how long it’s taking. The Moon sextiling Pluto retrograde today offers a small but real opening — not a breakthrough, just a breath. Take it, Scorpio. You don’t have to have it all figured out yet. Progress that nobody else can see still counts.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your instinct is to fire off your opinion before anyone finishes their sentence, and usually you’re not wrong — but today that habit might cost you something. Mercury in sextile to Jupiter is working in your favor, Sagittarius. The catch is you have to actually hear people out first. What comes back to you today is worth the patience. Trust that.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The Moon is in conjunction with Saturn in Aries today, putting your obligations front and center, which isn’t exactly a surprise — yours always are. But there’s a difference between being responsible and being the person who never lets themselves off the hook, Capricorn. You’ve earned a little grace today. The to-do list will still be there tomorrow. You’re allowed to breathe first.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You pride yourself on being the one who sees everything coming, which makes it extra annoying when something catches you off guard. Uranus in Taurus has been dismantling your sense of what’s stable for a while now, and today that’s personal, Aquarius. The thing you keep calling a phase might actually be a permanent reassignment. It’s okay to start adjusting.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your imagination is one of your greatest assets and your biggest liability, sometimes on the same day. Today is one of those days. The Moon conjunct Neptune has your inner world turned all the way up, Pisces, and the line between intuition and wishful thinking is harder to trace than usual. The feeling is valid. The story you’ve built around it might need a second draft.

Pisces monthly horoscope