Aries, May 2026: Your Monthly Horoscope

Mars is still in your sign as May begins, and you can feel it. Not in some abstract, cosmic sense — in your body, in your decisions, in the way you’ve been walking into rooms lately like you already know how the conversation ends. That’s the energy on the table, Aries. The question May keeps asking isn’t whether you have the nerve. You’ve always had that. The question is whether you know what you’re aiming at.

Early in the month, the 4th hands you both extremes in one evening. A Moon trine Mars hits first, and your instincts feel almost surgical — what you want and what you’re willing to do about it line up without much internal argument. If there’s a move you’ve been sitting on, this is a clean window to make it. Enjoy that feeling, because just hours later, Mars squares Jupiter, and the whole vibe tips sideways. This square loves to make everything look more achievable than it is. Appetite gets big. Confidence gets bigger. The plan that sounded bold in the afternoon starts sounding like destiny by midnight. Keep the ambition and lose the inflation. Not every grand idea that arrives on the 4th deserves your full life rearranged around it by the 5th.

Videos by VICE

A few days later, the Moon squares Mars on the 7th, and impatience can arrive quickly. If something hasn’t moved the way you expected, this is the day your frustration decides to stop being polite about it. That’s understandable. What’s less useful is treating every obstacle like it has a personal vendetta against you. Some things are just not ready, and pushing harder on something that needs time won’t get you there any quicker. Channel the irritation somewhere physical if you can. Sweat it out. Then come back to the table.

Things ease up around the 10th, when a Moon in sextile to Mars offers a decent reset after the friction. This isn’t a fireworks transit — it’s the workhorse kind. A little extra follow-through, a little more willingness to do the unglamorous part of something you care about. Use it wisely, because the 14th is coming, and with it a Moon conjunction to Mars that makes feelings immediate in a way that’s hard to ignore. You’ll know exactly how you feel, and you’ll want everyone else to know too. That can be a gift in the right situation. In the wrong one, it can blow up something that only needed a conversation, not a verdict. Pick your moment before you open your mouth.

Then the 18th arrives, and it’s the headline of the whole month. Mars leaves Aries and enters Taurus, and the temperature changes. If the first half of May felt electric and slightly combustible, the second half asks you to slow your pace without losing your purpose. Mars in Taurus doesn’t move the way you’re used to — it’s deliberate, physical, and oriented around what lasts rather than what ignites. That can feel like a gear you didn’t know your engine had. A Moon sextile Mars on the same day gives you a nice emotional runway into the transition, a sense that this isn’t a loss of power but a different expression of it. Let the shift land before you decide how you feel about it.

The very next day sweetens things considerably. Venus sextiles Mars on the 19th, and there’s warmth here, real attraction, and a kind of ease that makes the world feel more receptive to you. Romantic energy is high, but so is creative energy, and the two can feed each other beautifully. If there’s someone you’ve been circling, this is a good day to close the distance. If there’s a project that needs your heart in it as much as your drive, same answer.

The adjustment of Mars in new territory starts showing its edges around the 21st, when the Moon squares Mars again. Taurus energy values consistency, which can feel like a foreign language when you’re wired for fire and first moves. Tension can crop up around pace, ownership, or control. Try not to read steadiness as stagnation. Some of the most powerful things in your life right now need building, not burning. A Moon trine Mars on the 23rd helps you find your footing again — there’s even some pleasure in it, a physical ease, a sense of progress that doesn’t require an audience.

Then the 26th delivers one of the month’s more serious moments: Mars squares Pluto, and this one has teeth. Power struggles are possible — with other people, with your own ego, with systems that don’t bend easily. Pluto doesn’t care about charm or speed. It wants honesty, motive, and the real reason underneath the move you’re about to make. If you’re willing to ask yourself those questions before acting, this transit can be genuinely transformative. If you’re not, it can turn a winnable situation into a much messier one than it needed to be.

The month closes on the 28th with a Moon opposition to Mars, and it’s a fitting end for everything May has been asking of you. Oppositions have a way of showing you the other side — of an argument, of a dynamic, of yourself. You may feel pushed back on, or you may simply notice that someone else’s needs are landing in direct conflict with yours. That’s not a problem. It’s information. The month ends with a mirror in your hand, and what you do with your own reflection says everything about where you’re headed next.

May wants you sharp, willing, and honest about what you’re actually building. The fire is yours. It always has been. The only thing left to figure out is what you want it to mean.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Aries! See you next month.