Scorpio, May 2026: Your Monthly Horoscope

Some months ask you to show up. This one asks you to show up honest. May is Pluto-heavy for your sign, which means your ruling planet is activating again and again throughout the month — through squares, trines, conjunctions, oppositions, and one significant shift that changes the energy entirely. Scorpio, this isn’t a month for half-measures or carefully managed reveals. The sky is pushing on the places you keep most protected, and the only real question is whether you’re going to meet that pressure with resistance or with the kind of courage that actually moves things forward.

Things open with a Moon square Pluto on the 1st, and the month wastes no time making itself known. Squares carry friction with a purpose, and this one lands right at the intersection of emotion and power — your two native languages. Something may feel destabilizing in those opening days, a relationship dynamic that’s harder to ignore than usual, a feeling that’s been living below the surface and has decided it’s done waiting. You don’t have to solve it immediately. But you do have to acknowledge it. Pretending you didn’t notice is a Scorpio specialty, and May is specifically designed to make that strategy unavailable.

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A Moon in sextile to Pluto on the 3rd offers a more manageable entry point into all of that intensity. There’s support here for honest self-reflection — the kind that doesn’t spiral into self-punishment but actually produces something useful. If the 1st cracked something open, the 3rd gives you space to look at what’s inside without the full emotional weight bearing down on you. Use that window. Then the 5th brings Mercury square Pluto, and conversations may go somewhere unexpectedly charged. Someone may say something that reveals more than they intended. You may say something that lands harder than you planned. Pluto with Mercury strips the pleasantries away and goes straight for the nerve. If a truth surfaces here that makes the room uncomfortable, let it. Discomfort has never scared you, and the things worth knowing rarely arrive wrapped in ease.

Then the 6th delivers the month’s most significant development: Pluto stations retrograde. This is the headline, and everything else in May orbits around it. When Pluto turns inward, the transformation it demands stops happening in your external circumstances and starts happening inside you. Old patterns come up for review. Power dynamics you thought you’d resolved may resurface with new information attached. The questions Pluto retrograde tends to ask are not gentle ones — where have you been holding on out of fear rather than love? Where have you been using control to avoid vulnerability? Where has your considerable strength been protecting a wound that actually needs air? These aren’t comfortable questions, but they’re yours to sit with for the coming months, and May is where that process begins.

The 8th brings a Moon conjunction to Pluto, and this one lands close. Conjunctions amplify, and with the Moon involved, your emotional world and your Plutonian instincts are operating at full volume. This can be an incredibly perceptive day — you may see straight through a situation that has been confusing you, or finally understand why a particular dynamic keeps producing the same result. It can also be an overwhelming day if you’re not giving yourself enough space to process. Protect your energy here. Not everyone deserves access to what you’re working through.

A Moon sextile Pluto on the 13th offers another moment of steadiness, and by the 17th, a Moon trine Pluto brings something that feels almost like peace — your instincts and your emotional body working in alignment rather than against each other. This is one of the better days of the month for any conversation that requires both honesty and care. You can be direct without being surgical here. You can say the hard thing without leaving marks.

Mercury trines Pluto on the 19th, and this is one of the month’s most intellectually powerful transits for your sign. Your thinking gets razor sharp. Motives become readable. The thing someone has been dancing around saying becomes obvious before they’ve finished the sentence. Use this transit for anything that requires getting to the truth of a matter — research, negotiation, a conversation you’ve been putting off because you weren’t sure you were ready. On the 19th, you’re ready.

The 21st brings a Moon opposition to Pluto, and this can feel like a confrontation with something you’d rather not look at directly. An opposition puts two things face to face, and this one may involve another person reflecting something back at you that hits closer than expected. Try not to redirect that energy outward. The most useful version of this transit isn’t about what someone else is doing — it’s about what their behavior is showing you about your own patterns.

Then the 26th arrives with two significant transits back to back. Mars squares Pluto first, which is some of the most combustible energy of the entire month. Power struggles are possible, especially if something has been building without proper release. This is not the day to force an outcome, to push past someone’s limit, or to confuse intensity with progress. Then the Sun trines Pluto, which steadies the energy considerably and brings a sense of authority that feels earned rather than imposed. These two transits on the same day ask you to notice the difference between power used with intention and power used out of fear. One builds something. The other just leaves damage.

A Moon square Pluto on the 28th and a Moon sextile Pluto on the 30th close out the month in a way that feels fitting — one last moment of resistance followed by one last moment of release.

What this month is really after isn’t a dramatic transformation. It’s a more honest one. The slow, unglamorous work of looking at yourself without the armor on and deciding that what you find there isn’t something to be managed or hidden, but something to be understood. You have always been better at transformation than you give yourself credit for. This month just wants you to stop waiting for permission to begin.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Scorpio! See you next month.