Weekly Horoscope: May 10-May 16

This week’s sky is doing things. The New Moon in Taurus arrives on May 16, and it’s the kind of reset that doesn’t ask you to burn anything down — just to get honest about what you’re actually building and whether it still deserves your energy. Mercury sextiles Jupiter midweek, opening up a window for the conversations and ideas you’ve been sitting on to finally get some air. The Sun conjuncts Mercury on May 14, sharpening everything: your words, your instincts, your ability to see a situation for what it actually is rather than what you’ve been hoping it might be.

Pay attention this week, stargazer. The sky is focused on the practical, the personal, and the long overdue. Something you’ve been circling for weeks is ready to be dealt with directly, and the aspects are lining up to back you. The only thing left is deciding you’re ready too.

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How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars has been camped out in your sign, and you’ve gotten so used to that extra charge that you’ve stopped leveraging it — which is exactly when you need to pay attention. The Moon sextiles your ruling planet early in the week, cracking open a real opening to move on something you’ve been sitting with. That energy is yours. Don’t waste it overthinking. You don’t always need a full plan, Aries. Sometimes showing up ready is enough.

By May 14, the Moon conjuncts Mars, and things get more charged in your chest. That drive you’ve been carrying wants somewhere to go. Just make sure you’re pointing it at something worth the effort, not just whoever’s closest. Aim before you shoot.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus is in Gemini, and your usually iron-clad sense of “this is mine, and I’m keeping it” has sprung a leak. Something you were sure about — a person, a plan, a version of yourself you’ve been protecting — is starting to look a little different in this light. The Moon squares Venus on May 12, and whatever you’ve been avoiding thinking about is going to find you anyway. You can either deal with it or let it fester. You know which one you’ll regret.

May 14 offers a breather when the Moon sextiles Venus, Taurus. Use it. The week wants you to ask yourself what you’re actually loyal to versus what you’re just too stubborn to release. There’s a difference.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You talk for a living — in your head, out loud, in the group chat, in the shower — and this week the universe is finally talking back. Mercury sextiles Jupiter on May 13, and whatever you’ve been half-pitching to yourself and everyone around you has a shot at actually going somewhere. Stop auditioning your own ideas and commit to one.

You’re not indecisive, Gemini. You’re just addicted to the version of things that exists before you have to be accountable to them. Midweek, the Sun conjuncts Mercury and strips away the performance. By the weekend, the Moon piles on, and this week asks you to say the thing you’ve been prettying up for other people and mean it for yourself.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling planet is doing the most this week — bouncing through signs, picking fights, making peace, and dragging every feeling you’ve been storing up right to the surface. The Sun sextiles the Moon on May 12, and for a moment, your inner world and outer world actually agree with each other. That doesn’t happen often enough, so pay attention to what feels good in that window. Write it down if you have to.

The New Moon in Taurus arrives on May 16, and that’s your real moment, Cancer. New Moons are yours by nature — built for the way you process, reset, and begin again. Something you’ve been quietly outgrowing is ready to be put down for good. Let it go without making it a whole thing.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You’ve been pushing on something, and this week it starts to give, Leo. The Sun sextiles Jupiter early on, and the effort you’ve put in stops feeling quite so thankless. By May 12, the Sun sextiles the Moon, and your energy and your emotions are pulling in the same direction for once — for a fixed fire sign that can talk themselves into exhaustion, don’t underestimate how rare that is.

Midweek, the Sun conjuncts Mercury, and whatever you’ve been trying to articulate finally has the words to match. The New Moon on May 16 seals something in. Just make sure what you’re planting is actually what you want and not just what looks impressive from the outside.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’ve been sitting on something — a plan, a pitch, a conversation you’ve rewritten so many times in your head it barely resembles what you actually meant to say. Mercury sextiles Jupiter on May 13, and that overworked idea of yours deserves to see daylight. The difference between you and everyone else isn’t the quality of your thinking, Virgo. It’s that you’d rather sand it down into oblivion than risk putting it out there imperfect.

The Sun conjuncts your ruling planet on May 14, and you’re sharper than usual — which for you is saying something. By the weekend, the Moon conjuncts Mercury, and your gut and your brain finally agree on something. Stop waiting for a better moment. This is the better moment.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus in Gemini has you charming your way through every room this week, which feels great until you realize you’ve been agreeing with everyone and committing to nothing. That’s your comfort zone, Libra, and the Moon squaring Venus on May 12 is about to make it less comfortable. Something you’ve been keeping deliberately vague wants a straight answer, and it’s running out of patience.

A relationship, a decision, a feeling you’ve been aestheticizing instead of actually dealing with — pick one and be honest about it for once. By May 14, the Moon sextiles Venus, and the week loosens up considerably. You’re so much better at honesty than you give yourself credit for. Try it without the safety net this time.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You have a PhD in reading rooms and a complete refusal to be read yourself — and most of the time, that works for you. Pluto retrograde is already doing its thing beneath the surface, pulling old wounds and unfinished business back into the light, whether you invited them or not. The Moon sextiles your ruling planet on May 13, and something cracks open just enough to let a little light in, Scorpio. Don’t slam it shut out of habit.

May 15 brings a Moon square Pluto, and you’ll feel yourself recalibrate back to fortress mode. Fine. But before you do, ask yourself what you’re actually guarding in there and whether it still needs that much protection, or if you’ve just gotten attached to the lock.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter has been in Cancer for a while now, nudging you toward emotional territory you’d rather observe from a distance than actually inhabit. This week, though, the aspects are stacking up in your favor. The Sun sextiles Jupiter early on, the Moon trines it by May 12, and Mercury joins in on May 13. That’s a lot of the universe pointing at you and saying: stop theorizing about your life and start living it.

May 14 brings a Moon square Jupiter, Sagittarius, and your enthusiasm might write a check your follow-through can’t cash. The week ends on a high note regardless. Just make sure the big swing you’re taking is grounded in something honest and not just a really good story you’re telling yourself.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

There’s a difference between being strategic and just being scared, Capricorn, and this week is asking you to figure out which one is actually running the show. Saturn in Aries is pushing you to act faster than you’re comfortable with. That discomfort is doing something useful, though. It’s exposing where your caution has curdled into avoidance.

The Moon conjuncts Saturn on May 13, and whatever obligation you’ve been circling lands squarely in your lap. You already know what needs to be done. You’ve known for a while now, and every extra day you spend preparing is just another way of not starting. Put the spreadsheet down and make the move.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The week starts with the Moon squaring Uranus, and something you thought was settled turns out to have more loose ends than you realized. Could be a relationship, could be a plan, could be something you said yes to without fully meaning it. The discomfort is worth following, Aquarius. It’s pointing at something you’ve been glossing over because dealing with it felt like too much admin.

By May 12, the Moon sextiles Uranus, and the path forward gets easier to see. This week isn’t about blowing anything up or making dramatic declarations. It’s about doing the unglamorous work of actually tending to your life. The people and things you care about deserve more than your best intentions. Show up for them.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You’ve been slowly growing into a more assertive version of yourself, and it probably still feels like wearing someone else’s clothes. That’s fine. Keep wearing them anyway. The feeling you keep talking yourself out of deserves a second look this week, Pisces, because the Moon conjuncts Neptune on May 13 and your instincts are sharper than they’ve been in a while.

The trick is learning the difference between intuition and wishful thinking, because for you, those two can look identical from the inside. One is trying to guide you somewhere. The other is just a really convincing story. You already know which one you’ve been listening to. Act accordingly.

Pisces monthly horoscope

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