Leo, May 2026: Your Monthly Horoscope

Something has been building in you, and May is where it finally gets room to breathe. Not in an explosive, tear-it-all-down way — in the way that feels like a window opening after a long winter of keeping everything managed and contained and presentable. Your ruling light, the Sun, is active and well-aspected for much of this month, which means your energy, your identity, and your sense of what you’re actually here to do are all getting a real charge. Leo, this is not a month to play small. It’s also not a month to put on a show. It’s a month to be fully, inconveniently, unapologetically yourself — and to notice what happens when you stop softening that down for easier consumption.

The Full Moon in Scorpio on the 1st opens May with emotional intensity that lands somewhere private. Scorpio full moons don’t do surface-level revelations. They go straight for the thing you’ve been keeping in the back of the drawer, the feeling you’ve dressed up as fine, the truth about a situation you’ve been circling for weeks without fully committing to. For you, this lunation may bring something to a head around intimacy, shared resources, or the question of who actually has access to the real you versus the version you’ve curated for public consumption. That’s a Leo-specific tension, and it’s one May intends to address directly. The 1st asks: Who do you trust enough to be unpolished with? If the answer is no one, that’s the work.

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The Sun trines the Moon on the 7th, and after the emotional weight of the Full Moon, this transit feels like exhaling. There’s alignment here between your inner life and your outer one, a sense that what you’re feeling and what you’re projecting are actually speaking the same language for once. Use this day to reconnect with people who know you well, to have a conversation that doesn’t require a costume, to simply exist in your own life without narrating it. The 7th is a good day to remember that your presence doesn’t need to be architected to be felt.

The Half Moon in Aquarius on the 9th brings a moment of honest reckoning. Aquarius sits directly across the sky from your sign, and this lunar phase has a way of holding up a very specific mirror — the one that asks whether your need for recognition has been driving decisions that deserve a more grounded pilot. That’s not a criticism. It’s a useful question for a sign whose gifts are so tied to being seen. There’s a version of Leo that creates and loves and leads from a place of pure generosity, and there’s a version that does all of those things while keeping one eye on the audience. The Half Moon on the 9th wants to know which version has been running the show lately.

Things pick up beautifully around the 10th, when the Sun sextiles Jupiter. This is one of the month’s most expansive transits, and it arrives like the cosmos finally deciding to cooperate. Confidence feels earned rather than borrowed. Opportunities have a way of appearing when your energy is this open and this warm. If there’s a creative project, a professional ask, a risk you’ve been wanting to take, the window around the 10th is one of the better ones May offers. The Sun sextiling the Moon again on the 12th extends that supportive current, making the middle of the month feel like solid ground after some early emotional turbulence.

Then the 14th brings the Sun into conjunction with Mercury, and your thinking and your sense of self are operating in rare alignment. Communication lands well. You may find yourself saying something that surprises even you with how precisely it captures what you’ve been trying to articulate. This is a strong transit for any conversation that matters — a pitch, a declaration, an honest exchange with someone you’ve been slightly guarded around. Say the thing. The 14th gives you the words and the nerve to back them up.

The New Moon in Taurus on the 16th asks you to set intentions around what you’re building for the long haul. Taurus energy is patient, physical, and deeply committed to what lasts. For a sign that can sometimes fall in love with the idea of something before testing whether it has real bones, this lunation is a useful anchor. What do you actually want to construct here? Not the vision board version. The real, daily, sustainable version. Plant that seed on the 16th and tend it with the same devotion you give to everything else you care about.

The Sun moves into Gemini on the 20th, and the whole tone of the month lightens noticeably. The introspection of the earlier weeks gives way to something more social, more curious, more willing to be surprised. Leo, this part of May suits you — the wit comes more easily, the room feels more alive, and your natural magnetism gets a playful edge that makes everything a little more fun. Then on the 22nd, the Sun conjoins Uranus, and that’s where things get interesting. Expect at least one moment you didn’t see coming — an encounter, a realization, an opportunity that arrives sideways and asks you to respond without a rehearsed answer. This transit rewards people who can stay present in the unexpected. You can. Trust that.

The Sun sextiles Neptune on the 24th, softening the Uranian electricity into something more intuitive and creative. Ideas that arrive here have a richness to them, a resonance that logic alone can’t manufacture. Pay attention to what surfaces in this window — in dreams, in conversation, in the random thought that arrives while you’re doing something completely unrelated. Then the 26th brings one of the month’s most powerful transits: Sun trine Pluto. This one has real force. The kind that makes you feel like the version of yourself you’ve been working toward — the one who knows their own power without needing to announce it, who moves through a room and changes its temperature without trying. If there’s something you’ve been wanting to shift in your life, the energy around the 26th can help you do it with an authority that feels clean and earned.

The Full Moon in Sagittarius on the 31st closes May the way it deserves to close — with fire, vision, and the particular optimism that arrives not from ignoring reality but from having looked at it honestly and deciding to aim higher anyway. Sagittarius and Leo speak the same elemental language. This lunation wants you to name something you’re excited about. Not what looks good. Not what makes sense on paper. What actually makes your life feel like yours?

That’s what May has been building toward all along. Not a new image. The real thing.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Leo! See you next month.