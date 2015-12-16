Prince Kongo Turns the London Underground into a Fashion Runway in “Are We All Alone”

Every so often a video will come along and shock to your senses, re-invigorating your passion for new music and the pursuit of artistic creativity, literally flamethrowering out all the mediocre Sheeran-and-Goulding-snot-rag music that’s subconciously been filterered into your ears and eyes. Prince Kongo’s “Are We All Alone” is one of those videos. Shot in the London Underground while seemingly no one is around to take the tube, Kongo and his mates have turned the Central Line into their own personal runway, flaunting and busting shapes in the sort of spaces that are usually occupied by city boys ‘n’ girls and their polished footwear and nasally intonations.

Born in the capital of the DRC, Kinshasa, Kongo moved to Hackney as a young child with his mother and sister. Now, age 21, he studies at London College of Fashion and has a background in contemporary, street, african, and vogue dancing. His music is kinda like the missing link between JME and Mykki Blanco. “I want to shake things up and showcase a misunderstood and unpresented London art scene that I’m a part of,” he told us over email. “[Are We All Alone] is about being misunderstood, not heard and feeling alone in the world. It’s a bit of my attitude and a snap shot of my personality”.

“Are We All Alone” is produced by Oyinboy and is the first release from Prince Kongo’s mixtape I Bring You The Future.