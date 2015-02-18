Premiere: RA – “The Void”

RA’s video for “The Void” is what you might imagine an x-rated version of the intro to the series Buffy The Vampire Slayer might have been and don’t you dare pretend that doesn’t turn you on just a bit. The single is from the Swedish band RA’s forthcoming debut album, which is set to come out March 11th. RA has already been noticed in Denmark with their intense concerts at Roskilde and Copenhagen Psyc Fest, and a Trentemøller remix of “Prism.”



Both the sound and visuals of the video have a haunting darkness and chaos that draws you into the world of horror and beauty of a post punk apocalypse. From BDSM sex dungeons to boys in drag, “The Void” leaves no controversial stone unturned and we are undeniable fans of this new brand of ‘nordic noir’ punk.