PREMIERE: Star.One – “Birthday” (Feat D Double E)

Seriously, how good are birthdays?! They’re great when you’re young – you celebrate with cake, iced gems, and millions of gifts. As you get older you recieve less gifts, less people care about you and mostly you’re edging closer to death – but they’re still great because, obviously, they’re a really good excuse to get royally wasted.

London grime siblings Star.One must really like birthdays because it’s the name of their latest track and through the medium of ragga-powered mega-trap, they’re extending you an invitation to the big family bash. Featuring D Double E, the track is taken from their upcoming EP Elements – which is available here.