Premiere: Ten Fé – “Make Me Better”

All the tough men out there who are pining to embrace their sensitive side with some Verve-esque pop-rock need look no further than Ten Fé whose latest single “Make Me Better” is a tear-stained swan song of psychedelic guitars and melancholic strings. Produced by Ewan Pearson, who has remixed the likes of Goldfrapp, The Rapture, and The Chemical Brothers, the track is a modern day reboot for anyone who is wanting Coldplay to return to their roots walking down the beach singing about the colour “Yellow”. Listen below.

