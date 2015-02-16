Premiere: Waldo & Marsha – “You’re The Woman I Desire”

If you’re just tuning into the world of Waldo & Marsha we are pumped to introduce you to the Copenhagen sextet with this dope new single off their upcoming EP titled In It to Win It out March 2nd.



“You’re The Woman I Desire” is the kind of psychedelic doo-wop dance number you could be listening to at your best friend’s bonfire if you weren’t the sort of person who only frequents candle lit dungeons. Straight from director Magnus Pind’s mouth; “We wanted to mix elements from the theatrical world with a concert-like setting inspired by the 1970’s horror movie Suspiria, in order to create a mysterious, freak-ish, yet strangely familiar atmosphere. Balancing awkward and awesome – like some kind of prom night in hell.” Honestly, if my prom night had been anything like this instead of the denim dick top 40 ecstasy fest it was, I would have been more than pleased.