Premiere: WHYTE – “Soft Porn”

Danish duo WHYTE is back at it with this sticky single lifted off their upcoming EP. The lads have recently gone completely DIY, handling everything from songwriting to distribution through their newly started independent label Eat Fat Records.

“Soft Porn” is a romantic ode to the ladies. It advocates the use of soft carpets and missionary position – admittedly a refreshing change from the usual commands of “back it up and let me smack it” – but if you’ve ever gotten rug burn on your ass, I think you’ll find the two situations equally troublesome. Instrumentally, the Tarantino plucking in the intro get your motor going while the Kenny G horns in the outro make for a smooth finish. All in all this is an admirable production – not to say a way better version of Tenacious D’s “Fuck Her Gently” sung by two dudes with decidedly better cheek bones than Jack Black.

So, happy new year everyone. We’re not sure if the best outcome of listening to the track is that you’ll get laid or you’ll convince your best bro to watch porn with you, but whatever your goal is this chill tune will probably get you there.