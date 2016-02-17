Watch Prince Perform a Mix of “Little Red Corvette” and “Dirty Mind” in Tribute to Vanity

The opening night of Prince’s ‘Piano and a Microphone’ tour took place in Melbourne on Tuesday evening, featuring—you guessed it—Prince, a piano, a microphone, and not much else. Sadly, the date also coincided with the passing of singer and actress Denise Katrina Matthews, better known as Vanity. A protégé of Prince’s, Vanity was the lead singer of the group Vanity 6, which Prince helped put together and worked closely with in the early 80s.

Early into his set, Prince told the audience, “I just found out a little while ago that someone dear to us has passed away, so I’m going to dedicate this song to her.” He then performed a slow version of “Little Red Corvette”, essentially reworked into a ballad, that segued in and out of “Dirty Mind”—both songs from the era they were together.

Watch below, starting around the 7:40 mark.