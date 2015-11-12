Pusha T Is Still the King with His New Song “Untouchable”

It’d be a gross understatement to say it’s been a huge month for Pusha T. Recently, he was named president of Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music, the label home to artists like Big Sean, Teyana Taylor, and of course Push himself. In celebration of all that’s happened, Pusha released a new song today, “Untouchable,” from his upcoming album King Push that we hope comes out sooner rather than later. There really couldn’t be a more fitting song for his accomplishment, the song pops out with a Notorious B.I.G. sample and a line where he basically calls himself the U2 of rap.