Arctic Monkeys Make Yet Another Style Shift on First New Single in Four Years

The Arctic Monkeys’ musical drought has been relieved for the moment, as the band released the charity single “Opening Night” on January 22, 2026. Their first new music since The Car in 2022, this single is a contribution to the War Child charity album Help(2), dropping in March.

This time around, they’ve made another style shift, though it’s much more subtle than the AM-to-Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino pipeline. On “Opening Night”, there’s a distinct electronic element that they’ve never really utilized in the past. With the exception of Tranquility Base and The Car, Arctic Monkeys have steadfastly been a guitar band. But with new influences come risky experimentations. While it all paid off for diehard fans, others felt alienated.

Videos by VICE

Not to reopen old wounds from 2018. But after giving fans a certain sound for 13 years, Tranquility Base didn’t feel as accessible. Personally, I could wax poetic all day about Tranquility Base and The Car as contemporary art, these curious and surprisingly transparent vehicles for vulnerability. But the real meat and potatoes is what we find on “Opening Night”.

Stylistically, it sounds like the band has taken a page from drummer Matt Helders’ book. Or, from his solo project, Terrific. Helders and Tyler Parkford of Mini Mansions collaborated on the single “WeHo” in September 2025. It’s a synth-and-drum-machine-based groove with a distinct California disco vibe. A lot of quirks and bops have turned up in Arctic Monkeys’ new single. Although they do retain their dedication to being a guitar band.

Arctic Monkeys Ask: Where Are We Being Made To Fall?

Play video

Lyrically, it’s nice to see Alex Turner’s commitment to being incomprehensibly poetic. On The Car, he would often start an obscure idea or image and then never finish it. Instead, he’d deliver a gut punch in the form of the clearest and simplest truth you’ve ever heard. Starting with “My teeth are beating, and my knees are weak / It’s like there’s something up with the wiring” and ending with “And if you’re thinking of me / I’m probably thinking of you” should be illegal.

This stylistic writing choice has carried over into “Opening Night”. Here, Turner starts with lines like “Popular slogans and a bucket of pain / Supercomputer on a jolly crusade / Massaging your forearms, holding your gaze / Stealing your thunder, washing your brain.” With a build up of obscurity, the chorus then hits us with the simplicity of “You’ve got something on your mind, and so have I / I can see it from here.”

Meanwhile, in the bridge, there’s a sort of blend of these two voices, the opaque and the transparent. “Alternate realities sneak up on the sly, the way I know you like / Please, don’t fall in love with everything on opening night / Flashback to infinity, just one more time.“

The speaker shows his hand for a second, with the pleading connotation in “Please, don’t.” It’s the feeling of not losing ourselves in the first thing we see. Of not allowing the alternate realities to shape our view of this one. But does that mean we should get lost in a “Flashback to infinity” instead? The past couple of Arctic Monkeys releases have dealt heavily in nostalgia. So, what does flashing back to “just one more time” promise us now?

“Tonight is heavy on one side,” like a set of loaded dice which always fall where they’re made to. Now, Arctic Monkeys seem to be asking the question: which way are we being made to fall?

Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage