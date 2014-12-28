Here Is the Full UNEDITED Rap Monument

Jesus Christ is about to be born. You’ve eaten like 17 latkes. You’ve waiting patiently for gifts from mom and dad. But here at Noisey, we love you, and we have the best gift in the whole wide world across every single holiday that’s ever existed around this time of year. Behold, it’s the full 42-minute unedited version of the Rap Monument. That’s right. Now you can hear all your favorite rappers say bad words over Hudson Mohawke’s incredible beat as you celebrate this time with closest family and friends. Happy Holidays, everyone. Noisey loves you.

Read the full list of rappers involved (in order of appearance) below:

Pusha T

Bryant Dope

Go Dreamer

Retch

Nipsey Hussle

Problem

Danny Brown

Mayhem Lauren

Raekwon da Chef

Vado

​Kilo Kish

Flatbush Zombies

Renegade El Rey

Rockie Fresh

Pill

Bodega Bamz

Remy Banks

Killer Mike

Del Harris

YG

CyHi da Prince

Young Thug

Aston Matthews

Prodigy

SL Jones

Nasty Nigel

Bobby Creekwater

Action Bronson

Heems

Mike G

Yak Ballz

Zebra Katz

Two-9

Alexander Spit

ScottyATL

Da$h