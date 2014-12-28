Here Is the Full UNEDITED Rap Monument

Jesus Christ is about to be born. You’ve eaten like 17 latkes. You’ve waiting patiently for gifts from mom and dad. But here at Noisey, we love you, and we have the best gift in the whole wide world across every single holiday that’s ever existed around this time of year. Behold, it’s the full 42-minute unedited version of the Rap Monument. That’s right. Now you can hear all your favorite rappers say bad words over Hudson Mohawke’s incredible beat as you celebrate this time with closest family and friends. Happy Holidays, everyone. Noisey loves you.
Read the full list of rappers involved (in order of appearance) below:
Pusha T
Bryant Dope
Go Dreamer
Retch
Nipsey Hussle
Problem
Danny Brown
Mayhem Lauren
Raekwon da Chef
Vado
Kilo Kish
Flatbush Zombies
Renegade El Rey
Rockie Fresh
Pill
Bodega Bamz
Remy Banks
Killer Mike
Del Harris
YG
CyHi da Prince
Young Thug
Aston Matthews
Prodigy
SL Jones
Nasty Nigel
Bobby Creekwater
Action Bronson
Heems
Mike G
Yak Ballz
Zebra Katz
Two-9
Alexander Spit
ScottyATL
Da$h