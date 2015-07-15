Royal Headache Is Here to Take You to “Another World” with Their Latest Power Pop Masterpiece

Australia’s Royal Headache have one of the best albums of the year with High (we think, anyway), the stellar follow-up to their incredible self-titled debut. Borrowing notes from the Jam, Buzzcocks, Guided by Voices, and more on said debut, the new LP ventures into different territory but still maintains some of that signature sound from the first LP. Anchored by the unflappable and soulful croon of Shogun, check out the latest track from the Aussies, “Another World,” available for stream below. Order yours via What’s Your Rupture? Records.

ROYAL HEADACHE TOUR DATES:

Mon. Aug. 10 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey

Tue. Aug. 11 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

Thu. Aug. 13 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop *

Sat. Aug. 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Berserktown Festival

Mon. Aug. 17 – Austin, TX @ Red 7

Wed. Aug. 19 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle #

Thu. Aug. 20 – Detroit, MI @ UFO #

Fri. Aug. 21 – Toronto, ON @ Silver Dollar

Sat. Aug. 22 – Montreal, QC @ La Vitrola

Mon. Aug. 24 – Boston, MA @ The Great Scott #

Tue. Aug. 25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade #

Thu. Aug. 27 – Baltimore, MD @ Windup Space #

Fri. Aug. 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA #

Sat. Aug. 29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Palisades #



* w/ Total Control

# w/ Sheer Mag