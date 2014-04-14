The People’s Republic of Donetsk Gathered to Discuss Their Plan to Join Russia

On the second day of the self-styled People’s Republic of Donetsk’s existence, people gathered in the Regional Administration Building to discuss their new government and plans to join Russia. VICE News correspondent Simon Ostrovsky attended the meeting, where things got a bit heated, and later interviewed Serhiy Taruta, the current governor of the Donetsk region. Taruta argued that those who declared independence from Ukraine have no authority to do so and are not supported by most residents of Donetsk. There’s still about a month left before the People’s Republic of Donetsk’s supposed referendum to join Russia, and the future of Donetsk remains uncertain.