SEGA’s New Sonic and Shia LaBeouf Video Is Utterly Insane

Yesterday, said day being the 14th of July, SEGA posted a new promotional video to its Sonic the Hedgehog YouTube account featuring footage of their mascot’s 2011 game, Sonic Generations.

So far, so nothing. Sonic’s an ailing franchise, and that game’s super old. Whatever. But the video’s been simmering away amongst the internet’s most-shared clips for the past 24 hours, courtesy of SEGA’s introduction of Sonic-motivating rhetoric, delivered by actor Shia LaBeouf.

It’s nothing more than a Generations cutscene with clips of LaBeouf’s semi-infamous motivational speech, posted back in May, superimposed atop the cartoon drama. “MAKE YOUR DREAMS COME TRUE. JUST DO IT.” Okay, man. Stop it. You’re scaring me with your meme-readiness.

The description on YouTube is fairly excellent: “We’ve just released a new (fictional) DLC for Sonic Generations that adds actual cannibal Shia LaBeouf into one of the game’s final cutscenes.” Actual cannibal, Shia LaBeouf. Tremendous.

It’s pure nonsense. Official, pure nonsense. Which is rather joyous. SEGA, whatever you’ve been feeding your marketing department every morning, we like it. And as for you, reader? Yeah, there’s not really much to this “news”, at all. Sorry about that. But you’re here now, so you might as well watch the video in question.

