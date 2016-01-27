SIA Just Dropped “Broken Glass” And You Need to Hear It Now



Sia, never one to do things by the book, just dropped her latest track, “Broken Glass,” a follow-up to “Reaper” —which was co-written and produced by Kanye West— ahead of her latest debut This Is Acting, out Friday. It comes to us from Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show and we could not be more thankful for that show right now. The song has a strong eastern-influenced sound, and Sia croons about giving up, letting go, and learning to move on after the inevitable heartbreak.

