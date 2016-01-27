VICE
SIA Just Dropped “Broken Glass” And You Need to Hear It Now

Image via Twitter

Sia, never one to do things by the book, just dropped her latest track, “Broken Glass,” a follow-up to “Reaper—which was co-written and produced by Kanye West— ahead of her latest debut This Is Acting, out Friday. It comes to us from Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show and we could not be more thankful for that show right now. The song has a strong eastern-influenced sound, and Sia croons about giving up, letting go, and learning to move on after the inevitable heartbreak.

Take a listen. Pre-order her forthcoming album This is Acting here.

