You Need to Hear SLEEP PARTY PEOPLE’s Remix of STÅL’s “Into the Light”

Alright, guys: it’s Friday, your brain is turning off and you’re about to bounce around in a packed club or attempt barhopping or whatever. You’ll probably need a tune to transition you into your escapades—and voila! SLEEP PARTY PEOPLE have remixed a STÅL track called “Into the Light”—and it’s precisely the thing you need to comfortably float into whatever debauchery you’ve got planned for yourself.

STÅL are a Danish duo (Line Sørensen and Nikolaj Bundvig) who describe their sounds as ‘heartpop’. In the SLEEP PARTY PEOPLE version of “Into the Light”, however, that pop is mellowed out. Sørensen’s vocals take soft prominence, cushioned by an understated base of warm electronica—combining to give one this familiar and introspective feeling when you listen to it. The video elevates that familiar feeling, too: a collage of old film footage and the documentation of STÅL’s six years together, it’s romanticized lo-fi—without the usual pretentiousness, that is.

If you like what you’re hearing, good news: Brian Bantz of SLEEP PARTY PEOPLE is producing STÅL’s next album. As well, tomorrow’s a big day for STÅL: they’ll be releasing three more single remixes and playing four live shows across Copenhagen.. Catch them at Nørreport metrostation (kl. 14), Kongens Nytorv Metro (kl. 16), Christianshavns Metro (kl. 18) or Cafe Smat (kl. 20).