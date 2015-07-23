Listen to Steady Hands’ ‘Tropical Depression’ EP

You might recognize Sean Huber as the man behind the drums at Modern Baseball, a post he occasionally abandons to grab the mic and go yell in the crowd. Sweaty photographic evidence here. He also fronts Steady Hands, a progressively growing side project. It started out with Huber and his acoustic guitar, but has now swelled into a seven-piece machine, churning out songs combining folk sing-alongs and electronic anthems.

Steady Hands are readying an EP, Tropical Depression, on Lame-O Records and you can listen to the whole damn thing below. Pre-order it right now and let it cure your own tropical depression.