Daniel Caesar’s “Streetcar” Is a Polished Take on a Kanye West’s “Streetlights”

You may remember Daniel Caesar from our profile on the young artist last year. His last project Praise Break hasn’t left our phones since its release, and even went on to be crowned the Best Canadian Project of 2014 by Noisey. The expectations were high for Caesar with his sophomore release, but Pilgrim’s Paradise delivers in an unexpected way as it sees Caesar’s classical background clash head-on with an angsty attitude typical of a 19-year old who has wiped the stars from his eyes after acclimating to life in the big city.

One of the standout tracks on the project is “Streetcar,” which sees Daniel Caesar take on Kanye West’s 808s & Heartbreak deep cut “Streetlights.” Caesar’s voice lifts the song’s lyrics into the forefront, with just his voice and the piano carrying the first half of the song. By the time the drums kick in and the guitar starts to wail along with Caesar’s falsetto, you almost need to close your eyes to keep from crying. Listen to the song below:

