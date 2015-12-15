Sunflower Bean Continue to Be Badass – Here’s Their Video for “Wall Watcher”



Sunflower Bean shot by Crista Simiriglia

This might be the best song Sunflower Bean have ever penned—those guttural guitars buzzy like early Stone Temple Pilots, the heady harmonies of the chorus reminiscent of Elastica, and that beat destined to inspire a shimmy and a shake, and if you’re in a dark corner, maybe a make out too. It bodes extremely well for their debut album Human Ceremony, out early next year.

As for the video, Cumming spends the majority of the two minutes 37 seconds with half her face a smudgy, smeary, berry-stained mess (how I look when I eat raspberry pie, basically) and yet she still looks gloweringly gorgeous.

“On our one day off on tour we shot this music video with Roger Sargent in an old buckle factory in London,” explain the band. “We were really thrilled to work with him as we love some of the videos he has done. This video is a lot different than the other videos we’ve made. The initial concept came from Roger, and again, we were fans of his work. we wanted to re-use the clock concept from the album cover…it’s not fun to give too much away! That should be for the audience to think about. :)”

BTW—if you’re not familiar with Roger Sargent, he’s a pretty killer music photographer. Check out his stuff here.

As well as premiering their video we can announce Sunflower Bean’s European and American tour. Last time I saw them I called them “tighter than Kim Kardashian’s pregnancy wardrobe” and this is still true. Except she’s not preggo anymore.

Anyway, go see them!



Sunflower Bean Tour Dates

2/2/16 Bristol, UK @ Louisiana

2/3/16 Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

2/6/16 Paris, FR @ Le Pop Up Du Label

2/8/16 Copenhagen, DK @ Ideal Bar

2/9/16 Berlin, GR @ Berghain Kantine

2/10/16 Hamburg, GR @ Molotov Bar

2/12/16 Brussels, BE @ Botanique

2/13/16 Lille, GR @ LA Peniche

2/15/16 Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete’s

2/16/16 Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen

2/18/16 London, UK @ The Dome

2/19/16 Brighton, UK @ Bleach

2/25/16 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

2/26/16 Hanover, NH @ Bones Gate Fraternity

2/27/16 Cambridge, MA @ Middle East Club Upstairs

2/28/16 Montreal, QC @ Quasi Des Brumes

3/1/16 Toronto, ON @ Smiling Buddha

3/2/16 Detroit, MI @ Majestic Café +

3/3/16 Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern +

3/4/16 Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s 20 Lanes +

3/6/16 Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie +

3/10/16 Washington D.C. @ Black Cat *

3/15-3/20/16 Austin, TX @ SXSW 2016

* w/ Mass Gothic

+ w/ Honduras

Sunflower Bean’s Debut album Human Ceremony is out 2.5 via Fat Possum