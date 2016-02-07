Watch Coldplay’s Incredible Halftime Performance Featuring Beyonce and Bruno Mars

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

We’ve been looking forward to Superbowl 50’s halftime show for a while now. The show is bound to be important for a myriad of reasons, most notably it representing one of the last performances of Coldplay before they retire. The band has had an incredible career that’s reached all aspects of pop music.

It’s allowed the group to collaborate with many types of artists, like the queen herself Beyonce. She was the perfect artist to select for the show, especially considering how influential and powerful her own Superbowl performance was. To hype up today, she even put out a brand new single and video, “Formation.”

Tonight’s performance was awesome; an extended performance of a few Coldplay tracks including “Viva La Vida” and some others. Afterwards, Bruno Mars came out to give a scorching rendition of “Uptown Funk” with a team of back up dancers. And of course, Beyonce blessed us with a ton of fire, and a wide-scale performance of “Formation.” She hopped on stage, danced momentarily with Bruno Mars to “Uptown Funk,” and then Chris Martin came back out to close out the show, singing parts of “Uptown Funk,” and when a montage of past half-time performances hit, he went into some killer renditions of “Purple Rain,” “Beautiful Day,” and the band’s own hit “Clocks.” You seriously couldn’t ask for much else in a Super Bowl halftime performance, and all three artists came with the heat.

Also incredible is that Bey announced an entire Formation World Tour. Pre-sale starts February 9, and general on sale goes up February 16. Watch the performance below.

North America

April 27 – Miami, FL – Marlins Park

April 29 – Tampa – Raymond James Stadium

May 1 – Atlanta, GA – Georgia Dome

May 3 – Raleigh, NC – Carter-Finley Stadium

May 5 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

May 7 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

May 9 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium

May 12 – San Diego, CA – Qualcomm Stadium

May 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl

May 16 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium

May 18 – Seattle, WA – CenturyLink Field

May 20 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium

May 23 – Minneapolis, MN – TCF Bank Stadium

May 25 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

May 27 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

May 29 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

May 31 – Pittsburgh, PA – Heinz Field

June 3 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium

June 5 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

June 7 – New York, NY – Citi Field

June 10 – Baltimore, MD – M&T Bank Stadium

June 12 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Europe

June 28 – Sunderland, UK – Stadium of Light

June 30 – Cardiff, UK – Millennium Stadium

July 2 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

July 5 – Manchester, UK – Emirates Old Trafford

July 7 – Glasgow, UK – Hampden Park

July 9 – Dublin, IE – Croke Park

July 12 – Dusseldorf, DE – Esprit Arena

July 14 – Zurich, CH – Letzigrund

July 16 – Amsterdam, NE – Arena

July 18 – Milan, IT – Stadio San Siro

July 21 – Paris, FR – Stade de France

July 24 – Copenhagen, DK – Parken

July 26 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena

July 29 – Frankfurt, DE – Commerzbank Arena

July 31 – Brussels, BE – Roi Boudoin