Watch Coldplay’s Incredible Halftime Performance Featuring Beyonce and Bruno Mars

Photo via Wikimedia Commons
We’ve been looking forward to Superbowl 50’s halftime show for a while now. The show is bound to be important for a myriad of reasons, most notably it representing one of the last performances of Coldplay before they retire. The band has had an incredible career that’s reached all aspects of pop music.
Videos by VICE
It’s allowed the group to collaborate with many types of artists, like the queen herself Beyonce. She was the perfect artist to select for the show, especially considering how influential and powerful her own Superbowl performance was. To hype up today, she even put out a brand new single and video, “Formation.”
Tonight’s performance was awesome; an extended performance of a few Coldplay tracks including “Viva La Vida” and some others. Afterwards, Bruno Mars came out to give a scorching rendition of “Uptown Funk” with a team of back up dancers. And of course, Beyonce blessed us with a ton of fire, and a wide-scale performance of “Formation.” She hopped on stage, danced momentarily with Bruno Mars to “Uptown Funk,” and then Chris Martin came back out to close out the show, singing parts of “Uptown Funk,” and when a montage of past half-time performances hit, he went into some killer renditions of “Purple Rain,” “Beautiful Day,” and the band’s own hit “Clocks.” You seriously couldn’t ask for much else in a Super Bowl halftime performance, and all three artists came with the heat.
Also incredible is that Bey announced an entire Formation World Tour. Pre-sale starts February 9, and general on sale goes up February 16. Watch the performance below.
North America
April 27 – Miami, FL – Marlins Park
April 29 – Tampa – Raymond James Stadium
May 1 – Atlanta, GA – Georgia Dome
May 3 – Raleigh, NC – Carter-Finley Stadium
May 5 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
May 7 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
May 9 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium
May 12 – San Diego, CA – Qualcomm Stadium
May 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl
May 16 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium
May 18 – Seattle, WA – CenturyLink Field
May 20 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium
May 23 – Minneapolis, MN – TCF Bank Stadium
May 25 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
May 27 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
May 29 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field
May 31 – Pittsburgh, PA – Heinz Field
June 3 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium
June 5 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
June 7 – New York, NY – Citi Field
June 10 – Baltimore, MD – M&T Bank Stadium
June 12 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Europe
June 28 – Sunderland, UK – Stadium of Light
June 30 – Cardiff, UK – Millennium Stadium
July 2 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium
July 5 – Manchester, UK – Emirates Old Trafford
July 7 – Glasgow, UK – Hampden Park
July 9 – Dublin, IE – Croke Park
July 12 – Dusseldorf, DE – Esprit Arena
July 14 – Zurich, CH – Letzigrund
July 16 – Amsterdam, NE – Arena
July 18 – Milan, IT – Stadio San Siro
July 21 – Paris, FR – Stade de France
July 24 – Copenhagen, DK – Parken
July 26 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena
July 29 – Frankfurt, DE – Commerzbank Arena
July 31 – Brussels, BE – Roi Boudoin