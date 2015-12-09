Tei Shi Gets Interstellar Sexy In Her Video for “Get It”

Dang! Tei Shi goes black and white and perfectly sparse in her video for “Get It”—a song that lingers and languishes like two post coital lovers tangled between white sheets. There are plenty of nods 90s R&B in the piano tinkles and her breathily layered tones. In keeping with the sensuous song DREAMTIGER, who also shot her video for “See Me” (such a good song!) spliced moodily lit close ups of Tei Shi’s flawless featuers with footage provided by NASA from their Cassini Mission satellite, which tracks Saturn and its moons 24/7.

“Get It” is the closing track from Tei Shi’s Verde EP which, if you haven’t heard it already, you are really rather REMISS! Rectify here.