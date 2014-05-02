Vic Mensa’s “Down on my Luck” Will Help Send his Career Skyward

The internet isn’t a competition that can be “won” or a shop that can be “shut down”, it’s just really big. Thousands of songs are uploaded to Soundcloud each day and starting now, we’re going to sort through them and present you with our favourites. This week:

Let’s kick this off with a question and answer session.

Is Vic Mensa’s new track hip-hop? No.

Is it dope? Yes.

How many times have I listened to it this week? Approximately, 47.

What did my friend say when I showed it to him? THIS IS AMAZING. Let’s go to a boat party and drink sex on the beach with sexy girls in Ibiza.

“Down On My Luck” dropped two days ago and it’s collectively been listened to 226,278 times. Sure, lots of people get plays like that all the time; but when you consider that “Orange Soda”, one of the stand-out tracks from Vic Mensa’s Innanetape only clocked up half the amount of plays in ten months, it’s clear that this switch-up in sound will blast him skyward.

It’s not just about the numbers though – the track is about three times as good as any of the club-ready bangers currently rotating on your favourite radio station. Someone pass me the cocktail shaker.

Follow Ryan on Twitter: @RyanBassil

