The ‘Daily Mail’ Is Thinking of Doing a TV Show

A screenshot of just one of the many uplifting stories featured on the MailOnline website today

The other day, in ​an interview with MailOnline publisher Martin Clarke in the Wall Street Journal, the idea of a Daily Mail TV show was floated, apparently seriously:

Ultimately, Mr. Clarke has ambitions beyond the Internet. He said the site had been approached by several producers about possibly developing a television program in the U.S. modeled after “Access Hollywood” or “Entertainment Tonight.”

Videos by VICE

But it turns out it’s something totally different and more innovative that that. In fact, we found a clip from the original pilot!

Apparently it was directed by some guy named ​Char​lie Brooker.