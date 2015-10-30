Whoa, The Game Has a HUGE Dong!



Photo via The Game on Instagram

In celebration of his new double album The Documentary 2 slapping the charts, rapper The Game took to his Instagram to show off his 357 Special. What is there to say? The Game stays strapped even on Instagram. He really showcased his Jesus Piece for the fans last night. And once the area rapper unveiled his Hallow-peen, it seemed like the perfect time to crank down with some analysis.

Guess becoming the doctor’s advocate was a great way to get a prescription for male enhancement! While some people claim this is the biggest thing to happen to The Game in years, you’ve got to hand it to him. He’s always repping for Shlongpton. He really gave everyone something to think about in their dreams. Hate it or love it, the underdong’s on top. Don’t ever say The Game ain’t hard.

More like the DONGumentary thank you.

