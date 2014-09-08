The Hangover News

Split Scots

THE SCOTTISH YES CAMPAIGN HAS A NARROW LEAD FOR THE FIRST TIME

George Osborne promised further devolution in an attempt to encourage a No vote

A poll by YouGov for the Sunday Times showed that 51 percent of Scots will vote for independence, giving the Yes campaign its first narrow lead.

In response, a cross-party group for the No camp put together a last minute plan encouraging Scots to vote No, promising further devolved powers over taxation, spending and welfare.

UK Chancellor George Osborne said this move would be put into effect “the moment there is a No vote in the referendum”, adding it would give Scotland the “best of both worlds” and avoid “the risks of separation”.

Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond responded by saying, “This is a panicky measure made because the Yes side is winning on the ground. They’re trying to bribe us, but it won’t work as they have no credibility left.”



Weird Gifts

BRITAIN WILL SEND THE NATO FENCES TO CALAIS TO STOP IMMIGRANTS

There’s more than 12 miles of the nine-foot fencing

Migrants in Calais scaling fences to try and reach lorries heading towards the UK

Britain will send the fencing used at the recent Nato summit to Calais in a bid to bolster security against migrants trying to illegally enter the UK.

UK immigration minister James Brokenshire said that security at the port was currently “inadequate” and warned potential immigrants that they “should be under no illusion about what awaits them if they arrive here illegally”.

By that pretty ominous-sounding threat he meant that the Immigration Act ensures anyone living in the UK illegally won’t have access to benefits, housing, bank accounts or driving licences.

The move comes after the British government was criticised for allowing the port to be “besieged” by immigrants.



Death in Detention

A MAN DIED IN A UK IMMIGRATION REMOVAL CENTRE

Other detainees claim staff ignored his cries for help

The Morton Hall immigration removal centre (Photo via)

A man died while being held in the Morton Hall immigration removal centre near Lincoln.

Another detainee accused staff of being negligent, claiming that, after being seen briefly by some duty officers, the man had been banging on his door for an hour before he died.

Staff withdrew from the centre on Saturday morning staff and riot police were sent in following what the Home Office described as “a disturbance”.

The Home Office later said it had launched an investigation into the man’s death, adding, “Deaths in removal centres are rare but tragic events.”



Human Rights Abuses

QATAR ADMITTED IT HAS IMPRISONED TWO HUMAN RIGHTS STAFF

The British investigators were looking into the treatment of migrant World Cup workers

Imprisoned human rights workers Ghimire Gundev (left) and Krishna Upadhyaya (Photo via)

It emerged on Sunday that two Britons who disappeared a week ago in Qatar are being detained by the nation’s security forces on unspecified charges.

Krishna Upadhyaya and Ghimire Gundev were sent to the Gulf state to investigate the alleged abuse of migrant labourers.

The Norwegian charity they were working for said Upadhyaya had sent text messages last Sunday complaining that he was being followed by plain-clothes police, and that he feared arrest after interviewing Nepalese migrant workers.

Qatar has been heavily criticised over the deaths of hundreds of migrant workers engaged in building projects for the 2022 World Cup, so they’re not exactly doing themselves any favours with this latest move.



Prison Disagreements

CHARLES BRONSON WAS REPORTEDLY THREATENED WITH DECAPITATION

He told some Islamic extremists to “pipe down” during their prayers

According to his brother, jailed Charles Bronson was threatened with decapitation after telling some Islamic extremist prisoners to “pipe down” during their prayers.

Bronson’s brother, Mark Peterson, said, “I’m not sure how it started, but they were up all night praying and kept him awake, so there was some verbal,” adding, “They will never see each other so they will never get the chance to confront each other.”

Bronson, who earlier this year smothered himself in Lurpak and attacked 12 prison guards, briefly converted to Islam following his 2001 marriage to his now estranged wife Saira Ahmed, but has since denounced the religion.

Britain’s “most notorious prisoner” recently changed his name to Charles Salvador in the hope that it will somehow make prison guards forget his violent past.