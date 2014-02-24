The Hangover News

Protest Fallout

WESTERN GOVERNMENTS ARE WORRIED ABOUT UKRAINE’S FUTURE

They’re all pledging money, support and possible EU membership

(Photo by Henry Langston)

Western governments are rushing to contain the fallout from Ukraine’s revolution, promising money, support and possible EU membership, while also keeping an eye on Russia’s response to the situation.

There are pro-Russian strongholds in the east and south, causing Western leaders to worry that the country might fracture into a pro-Russian and pro-Western conflict.

Yesterday, Oleksandr Turchinov – an ally of former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko – was appointed interim president, and has told MPs they have until tomorrow to form a new unity government.

The whereabouts of ousted president Viktor Yanukovych are still uncertain, but he appeared on television on Saturday night to claim that he was still president and to compare the protesters to Nazis.

It’s a tactic that seems to have failed, with even the leader of his parliamentary faction saying yesterday that he had “betrayed” Ukraine and given “criminal orders”.



Narco Nabbings

MEXICO’S MOST WANTED DRUG LORD WAS CAPTURED

Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán escaped from jail 13 years ago

(Photo via)

Mexico’s most wanted drug kingpin has been arrested, 13 years after escaping from jail.

According to the country’s attorney general, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán – head of the Sinaloa cartel – was captured in Mazatlán in “an impeccable operation” carried out by the Mexican navy with “no shots fired”.

The Sinaloa cartel is the largest trafficking organisation in Mexico, producing and shipping narcotics around the world, with Guzmán blamed for up to 80 percent of the drug trade in certain US cities.

America are now seeking the extradition of the captured capo, but the Mexican ambassador to the US had earlier rejected calls for an American trial, saying it was important that Guzmán was tried in Mexico.



Hatchet Burying

NICOLAS MADURO WANTS A CHAT WITH BARACK OBAMA

He blames America for the unrest in Venezuela

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has invited US President Barack Obama to talks, hoping to smooth over problems between the two countries.

The reason for Maduro’s reaching out is because he believes US conservatives and media organisations are aiding the right-wing groups who’ve been protesting in the country for the past couple of weeks, accusing them of plotting to overthrow his government.

In a press conference, he said, “Let’s initiate a high-level dialogue and let’s put the truth out on the table.”

After Maduro’s announcement, opposition demonstrators in Caracas clashed with police after a march that attracted tens of thousands of people, leaving several injured.

There have now been ten deaths in nearly two weeks of protests, which Maduro has called a coup attempt.



Untrustworthy World Institutions

APPARENTLY THE UN WERE LYING ABOUT NORTH KOREA’S HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES

According to North Korea

(Photo by petersnoopy)

One method of getting yourself out of trouble is to just flat out deny you did any of the stuff you’re accused of.

The thing is, that’s generally not a very effective method if you’re trying to use it against the UN – an organisation that’s known for being pretty thorough in its investigations.

For example, this weekend North Korea rejected last Monday’s UN report that accused the state of crimes against humanity, saying it was based on “lies and fabrications deliberately cooked up by hostile forces and riff-raffs”.

That’s presumably because UN investigators said in the report that security chiefs and leader Kim Jong-un should face internal prosecution for ordering the systematic torture, starvation and killing of its people.

The UN human rights chief has urged world powers to take the state to the international criminal court.



Freedom of Discrimination

ARIZONA JUST JUMPED ON BOARD THE ANTI-GAY LAW BANDWAGON

A new bill allows business owners to discriminate based on their religious beliefs

America is all about freedom, so it makes perfect sense that lawmakers in Arizona have decided to gift religious bigots the freedom of discrimination.

A new bill passed by the Republican-controlled Arizona state Senate would allow businesses to reject service to any customer based on the owners’ religious beliefs.

It’s hard to read much else from that other than: “Right-wingers are allowing religious people to be homophobes.”

Arizona Democrats agree, arguing that the legislation is a way to legalise discrimination against LGBT people, and sponsored eight amendments in an bid to stop the legislation – all of which were rejected by Senate Republicans.

Democratic leader Anna Tovar said, “With the express consent of Republicans in this Legislature, many Arizonans will find themselves members of a separate and unequal class under this law because of their sexual orientation. This bill may also open the door to discriminate based on race, familial status, religion, sex, national origin, age or disability.”