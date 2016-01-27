Rihanna Just Premiered Her New Single “Work” on BBC Radio One in the UK

BBC Radio 1 just pressed play on the world exclusive of Rihanna’s new Drake-featuring single “Work”, and confirmed that Anti will be released within the next few days, confirming reports that it may drop on Friday.

It’s been over a year now of insufferable anticipation, creative differences, repeated delays, and rumoured drop outs, but now it seems a record that was veering dangerously close to Detox territory is actually coming. Radio One’s Scott Mills said the track dropped into the show’s inbox only moments before they announced they would be playing it.

Early thoughts on “Work” is that is sounds absolutely nothing like either ‘FourFiveSeconds” or “Bitch Better Have My Money”, with a tripped out and woozy tone, and Rihanna working up an almost Young Thug style ad-lib throughout the vocals. Then, of course, Drake drops in with the guest verse. In short: Anti is certainly gonna sound diverse as hell, and good luck to Rap Genius for getting those lyrics up.

You can listen to the track on Tidal here, or you can head to the Radio One player, press play on Scott Mills show, press “play from start”, then skip until you hear Scott Mills screaming ecstatically about Rihanna.