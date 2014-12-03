The Rap Monument, Volume 1 Af Noisey Staff december 3, 2014, 6:00am Del X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Today on the Rap Monument, Pusha T, Retch, and Bryant Dope take on Hudson Mohawke’s monster beats. Watch the verses below. Tagget:Bryant Dope, Clipse, hennessey, Music, New music, Noisey, Pusha T, rap monument, Retch Del X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Merefra VICE Day of La Flame, Pt. 2: Travis Scott Drops Alicia Keys Remix Featuring Himself, Kanye, and Trap Drums 12.08.16 Af Noisey Canada Staff Cam & China Are the Twin Sister Rap Duo About to Fuck LA Up 28.07.16 Af Haley Potiker Here’s Pusha T and Jeremih’s Jaunty New Song “Paid” 28.07.16 Af Phil Witmer If You Love Rap Music You’ll REALLY Love Watching Gene Simmons Fall on His Ass 18.07.16 Af Daisy Jones