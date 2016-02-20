Watch The Weeknd and Lauryn Hill Bring Soul and Spirit to ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon”

This past Monday, it was a little disappointing not to see The Weeknd’s full Grammy performance as it was intended. All throughout the night, the internet lit up, bummed at the fact Lauryn Hill didn’t make her scheduled appearance to perform with The Weeknd. But the wrong was righted, when last Friday night on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Kimmel, both artists appeared to play The Weeknd’s “In The Night.” It’s the collab we’ve been waiting and wishing for since we first heard that it was going to be real.