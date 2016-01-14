Adele Sings Nicki Minaj and Spice Girls in a Car, Becomes One-Woman Definition of #SquadGoals

Bless Adele. Right now she undoubtedly belongs to the pantheon of super-celebs, people so famous that they’re the ones getting approached shyly by Beyoncé at a party. Yet magically, she’s managed to maintain a persona so likeable, she even makes James Corden’s gurning banter somewhat bearable for the 14 minutes we watch them cruise around rainy London (“Americans are gonna think England’s rubbish,” says Adele) and belt along to the radio in the latest instalment of Corden’s Carpool Karaoke feature.

Obviously, all the Adele classics are present and correct: proceedings kick off with “Hello”, on which Corden whips out a gorgeous little piece of harmony that shocks Adele so much she actually loses pitch for a second. We’re also treated to “Someone Like You”, “Rolling in The Deep”, and newbie “All I Ask”, the Bruno Mars penned 70s ballad that features a blockbuster key change and melisma so killer that somewhere Mariah Carey is crouched deep in her gilded butterfly lair, jabbing pins into an Adele-shaped voodoo doll.

Videos by VICE

But the cruise really gets going when Adele moves outside her catalogue, firstly by fulfilling every English stereotype going by spilling tea as the Spice Girls blasts from the radio. Then they launch into “Wannabe”, which features a selection of premium facial expressions even more enjoyable than watching DiCaprio look terrified as Lady Gaga stormed past him at the Golden Globes. “FUCKING TUNE!” bellows Adele when it’s over. Look at this face and think of Britain:

Oh, but it gets better. “I heard,” Corden begins tentatively, “that you’re quite the rapper.” Adele raps? Is it possible that out there, somewhere in the ether of the internet, there exists a mixtape under a different moniker, King Krule/Zoo Kid style? Will 25’s next single be remixed to include some fire bars? Well, maybe she can team up with Nicki for a Watch the Throne type gig, given her incredibly lit performance of “Monster”. Adele, the doyenne of the mid-tempo ballad, empress of the tear-jerking break up tune – can actually lay down some badass bars. Yeah, sometimes her American accent moves slightly into Dot Cotton territory, but she’s almost got it down. She is all of us going apeshit when Nicki’s verse stars up, channelling our fiercest Onika impressions, screaming, “RAAAAAARGH, I’M A MOTHERFUCKING MONSTER” as we roll past the Royal Albert Hall. And Queen Barbz herself seemed pretty impressed:

Adele is mad ratchet. I can’t take her #UK #WutsGood — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) January 14, 2016

Please, please let 2016 see these two hook up for Feeling Myself 2.0 before the year’s out. Watch the full video here. And, when you’re done, maybe watch Stevie Wonder doing Stevie Wonder karaoke in a car for the same skit, from 2015, because it will also give you inner strength.